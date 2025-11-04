This is the brand new Travis Pastrana Gymkhana Car

HQ

We all remember Travis Pastrana's wonderfully crazy Subaru Huckster, the car he drove during last year's famous Gymkhana attempt where he intended to become the first in the world to skid/spin 360 degrees while in the air, after jumping. However, things didn't quite go as the old motocross icon had hoped and his expensive Family Huckster was turned into mush. However, it didn't take Travis long to land on his feet again and during the ongoing SEMA 2025 in Las Vegas he is on site with his new Gymkhana car, which is again a Subaru, paid for by Subaru USA and once again built by VSC. The new car is based on an old Subaru Brat, has a custom-built engine (two-liter boxer-four with 670 horsepower) just like the chassis.

Travis Pastrana on the new car:

"This Brat's completely unhinged, in the best way possible. It's got the soul of a vintage Subaru with the tech to do things no Gymkhana car has ever done. Every part of it is designed to take abuse, fly big, and come back for more. It's hands down the craziest Gymkhana car we've ever built."