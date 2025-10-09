This is the brand new Simcube 3 DD-wheelbase

HQ

Simucube has been selling its direct drive steering wheel bases Pro, Sport and Ultimate since 2019, which have been popular among not least those who have been prepared to spend considerable amounts of money on their sim racing equipment. Here at Gamereactor, we have previously tested both Simucube 2 Pro and Ultimate and found them both to be well-built and powerful but a little too "smooth" for our taste, regardless of how we set them up. Now comes the next generation called Simucube 3, again this time it involves three different models (Sport, Pro and Ultimate) and this time the difference is 15Nm, 25 or 35 depending on your budget and requirements for power and detail. All three bases have a new quick release that looks like a variant of Fanatec's Krontec-inspired QR2, which is honestly the best in the industry.

From the official pressrelease:

"We've improved the motor controller, added new motors, re-designed the control algorithm from scratch, and added new software customizability and effects. All which results in better performance than the benchmark Simucube 2. Simucube Link Hub polls the device status tens of thousands of times per second, delivering ultra-responsive feedback that helps you catch slides the moment they start, perfect for sim racers who demand precision.

All Simucube 3 wheelbases come with a new motor. However for the Simucube 3 Ultimate, we set our requirements so high that we had come up with a similar type of motor as found in the most powerful electric cars. The Simucube 3 Ultimate uses a more advanced "spoke-type IPM" motor. In this design, the magnetic field is concentrated much more densely, which means the Ultimate can deliver higher torque and faster response while using less power.

Powered by P3G polygon technology, our quick release delivers a self-centering fit that locks in instantly. The large contact surfaces distribute torque evenly for exceptional strength, while the zero-play connection ensures absolute precision under the heaviest force-feedback loads. Designed for smooth assembly and effortless wheel swaps, it's the perfect balance of engineering strength and racing convenience."

• Simucube 3 Sport 15 Nm - £1,159.00 (inc 20% VAT)

• Simucube 3 Pro 25 Nm - £1,399.00 (inc 20% VAT)

• Simucube 3 Ultimate 35 Nm - £2,899.00 (inc 20% VAT)