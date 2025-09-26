Gamereactor

Cars

This is the brand new RTR Mustang Spec 5

The 5.0-litre car can be used for $160,000.

HQ

Drifting world champion Vaughn Gittin Junior started his own custom shop that mods and tunes Mustangs in the fall of 2009 and since then they have pimped up many a Ford for many drift-crazy American customers who want more, of everything.

During the night, RTR (Ready To Rock) showed off their latest creation, which is not a modded GTD but a Dark Horse in new clothes. Ford's five-litre V8 has in this edition been supplemented with a compressor that now produces 877 horsepower, almost twice as much as the car it is based on, and there are also race-prepped coilovers in it and worse brakes.

The price? The Dark Horse costs $64,000 while the RTR Spec 5 can be yours for a whopping $159,000. Not a bad increase.

"We are proud to introduce the 2026 Mustang RTR Spec 5 — the ultimate expression of RTR design, engineering, performance, and championship-winning DNA. Limited to just 50 units in the 2026 model year, the Spec 5 is our new halo production vehicle, delivering the apex of performance, style, and functionality while pushing the Mustang's street performance further than ever before.

Highlights include:
• Supercharged 5.0L V8 producing 870+ horsepower and 660 lb-ft. torque
• Fully integrated widebody system with carbon fiber components
• 20x10.5 (front) and 20x11 (rear) RTR Aero 5 Evo Forged Wheels
• RTR Tactical Performance Suspension System
• 20 different standard or premium paint options to choose from, along with the option to select a unique paint-to-sample finish"

