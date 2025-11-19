This is the brand new Porsche Cayenne Electric

HQ

Although the Stuttgart sports car maker has discontinued the development of a couple of electrified versions of the sportier models such as the 911 and Cayman, they have of course completed and completed the work on the electric Cayenne which has now been officially presented this evening and with all possible specifications. It is an SUV built on the PPE platform, houses a 113 KWH battery pack which, according to Porsche themselves, will provide a maximum range of 640 kilometers. The electric motors provide a breathtaking 1156 horses which means that this 2.6 ton heavy car does 0-1009 km/h in a slightly bizarre 2.5 seconds.

From the official pressrelease:

"As a fully electric SUV, it combines Porsche DNA with pioneering technology: up to 850 kW (1,156 PS), 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and up to 400 kW charging power⁴ and up to 642 kilometres of range. It is the most powerful production Porsche of all time - and at the same time more versatile than ever: dynamic on the road, confident off-road and comfortable on long journeys.

The Cayenne was the first model that saw Porsche transfer the legend of the sports car brand to a completely new market segment. The sporting all-rounder became a worldwide success straight from its world premiere in September 2002. Now, a new era is beginning with the all-electric Cayenne. "The Cayenne Electric shows performance in a completely new dimension, with innovative technologies that we have developed in motorsport. It sets new standards in the SUV segment - in terms of driving characteristics as well as charging," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG. "Outstanding electric performance meets very real everyday usability. Excellent long-distance comfort combines with uncompromising off-road capability."

The Cayenne Turbo accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.5 seconds, from 0-200 km/h in 7.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h. This powerful e-performance is made possible by a newly developed drive system that develops up to 850 kW (1,156 PS) and up to 1,500 Nm of torque when Launch Control is activated. The Turbo variant features direct oil cooling of the electric motor on the rear axle to ensure high continuous output and efficiency. This is an innovation from motorsport. In normal driving mode, up to 630 kW (857 PS) is available. By means of the Push-to-Pass function², an additional 130 kW (176 PS) can be activated for 10 seconds at the press of a button. The entry-level Cayenne model has 300 kW (408 PS) in normal operation and 325 kW (442 PS) and 835 Nm of torque with Launch Control. It accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 230 km/h."