This is the brand new Kia Telluride (2027)

HQ

The Kia Telluride has been on the market since 2019 and sold well, which now means that Kia has put a lot of resources into a redesign and to grab more market share via a body that looks a lot like a Range Rover. This car will be shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show in just over two weeks and then in a plug-in hybrid version. Unfortunately, we don't know more than that at the moment.

From the official press release:

"The challenge for the second-generation Telluride wasn't to reinvent, but to evolve. For Kia's design team, the goal was clear: preserve the essence and design DNA that made the original such a standout in its segment, while elevating its presence and sophistication. This wasn't a blank slate. They were building on a legacy.

The result is an all-new Telluride that's bigger, bolder, and still proudly boxy. Now 2.3 inches longer overall, with a wheelbase stretched by nearly three inches and a height increase of one inch, it's a confident evolution that stays true to its roots while embracing a more modern edge. Guided by Kia's global Opposites United design philosophy, the Telluride blends strength with elegance, toughness with sophistication, and innovation with restraint. It makes the statement that sequels can unabashedly transcend the original.

The all-new 2027 Telluride will make its official world debut later this month at the Los Angeles Auto Show with a wide breadth of trim levels including the X-Pro trim. The second-generation SUV is expected to arrive in showrooms during the first quarter of 2026."