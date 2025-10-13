This is the brand new Capricorn 01 Zagato

HQ

The world of super sports cars has grown enormously in recent years as it feels like every design studio, former engineer or spare parts manufacturer has jumped into the game and the long-rumored Capricorn 01 Zagato has now been unveiled. The latest in a series of supercars from a small design studio and in this case the basic philosophy is similar to that of GMA in building the T50 - No big wings, no focus on the fastest lap times but old-fashioned driving pleasure in focus, only. The design is of course designed by Zagato while the German Capricorn Group built the chassis and engine. Or yes, the engine is basically a Mustang V8 that Capricorn Group drilled up to 5.2 liters and then added a turbo. It houses 887 horsepower and the six-speed gearbox is manual, only. However, it weighs only 1199 kilograms which is of course Lotus-light by today's standards and it will drive from 0 to 100 in under three seconds according to Zagato themselves.

Dailyrevs:

"Zagato's Chief Designer, Norihiko Harada, describes the car as "timeless and avant-garde," something that should look as at home beside a 1960s Aston Martin as it will fifty years from now. The gullwing doors are the centerpiece — dramatic yet surprisingly restrained in execution. The car's surfacing, especially the line sweeping from the front fender into the rear intake, has a kind of deliberate tension — as if every curve has been debated over countless espresso-fueled nights in Milan. The cabin follows the same philosophy: carbon everywhere, milled titanium switchgear, and analog instruments — a rev counter dead center, flanked by speed and temperature dials. The seats are fixed to the monocoque but adjustable through pads; even the shifter itself slides 80 mm fore and aft to suit each driver's reach. It's obsessive, but refreshingly driver-first."