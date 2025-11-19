This is the all-new, gaming-inspired, Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gamer And it's covered in 8-bit nostalgia

HQ All of us who grew up in the 80s and therefore have many fond memories of gaming nights including everything from Pac-Man to Super Mario Bros are of course old (and sometimes maybe even rich?) enough now to acquire a Rolls-Royce and this has now led to the British luxury car maker starting to build a small limited series of video game-influenced cars. The new special model has been ordered by a couple of tech-crazy customers according to Rolls themselves, it is called Black Badge Ghost Gamer and is adorned with various retro-inspired graphic elements.