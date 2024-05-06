English
Starfield

This is Starfield's brand new map system

Getting lost in big cities is clearly soon a thing of the past.

One thing many people complained about at the launch of Starfield early last fall was the fact that there were no useful maps for the places we got to visit, not least in major cities. This often made it difficult to navigate.

But when the major update - which we previously told you about - for Starfield is released on May 15, this problem will be a thing of the past. Those playing via Steam can already try out a beta version of the update, and the Windows Central editor is now sharing a video of what the new mapping system in Starfield looks like, complete with highlighted key locations and the option to fast travel.

It looks really slick and from offering nothing at all, we can now seemingly look forward to a really elaborate map system.

