This is Simlabs first wheelbase, the DDX Torquesync

For several years, Dutch company Simlab has made a name for itself as a manufacturer of perhaps the most comprehensive and qualitatively affordable aluminum rigs in the sim racing world, but recently they have chosen to broaden their operations and have started manufacturing gear levers, hand brakes, pedals and now also direct drive steering wheel bases. Their first base is called DDX and it will be released in March next year. According to Simlöab themselves, they have built a servo motor with higher sensitivity and more details than all competitors and with a full (horrifying) 39 Nm of torque in the top model (!) we can of course easily expect monster amounts of power for the one with really strong arms/axles. Prices then? The 26 Nm model will go for €1499 while the 39 costs €1999. Expensive stuff, to say the least.

TorqueSync patented technology

Translates game force commands into motor torque with extremely low latency and high precision. Preserves micro-detail in FFB effects, improves stability during transient events, and enhances on-edge car control.

Optimised servo motor design

Our servo motors are industrial-grade, hand-built units with harmonised magnet pairs and distributed-wounded stator cores. This architecture virtually eliminates torque ripple and delivers the natural, smooth feel of our DDX TorqueSync bases

Internal 350V operating voltage

Running the servo on its native 350 V bus increases voltage headroom and current slew rate. The motor responds faster to inputs, force feedback feels more alive and intense, and control at and over the limit improves.

Advanced slew rate

Compared with typical 48 V architectures, the 350 V bus delivers a higher current slew rate at the motor phases. That faster rise and fall of current reduces lag in torque production, preserves detail in sharp transients, and keeps forces stable under heavy, fast-changing loads. In practice, you feel crisper turn-in, more precise micro-detail over surface changes, and cleaner recoveries when the rear steps out.

USB data-passthrough

Our data-passthrough solution is extensive and future proof, as well as backwards compatible with all USB steering wheels. The wheelhub features a USB connector which is directly outputted through the USB 3.0 connector on the back of the device. In addition to USB passthrough, there are five separate lines inside the quick release. One provides a dedicated 5V at 2A power rail for higher-draw wheels and hubs. The remaining four are user-assignable I/O lines that can be used for integrations such as CAN bus or EtherCAN passthrough.