This is Russia's new weapon: A squadron of spy pigeons with brain implants and cameras

Russia has unveiled a new surveillance programme that uses live pigeons fitted with neural implants and miniature electronics, presenting what it calls a next-generation alternative to traditional drones.

The project, developed by Moscow-based neurotechnology firm Neiry, equips birds with electrodes inserted into their brains and small solar-powered backpacks containing navigation systems, receivers and GPS units.

According to the company, operators can remotely steer the pigeons by sending signals directly to their neural implants, allowing the birds to alter course as if responding to their own instincts. The system requires no behavioural training, raising concerns among security experts about the potential for covert surveillance in cities or conflict zones.

Neiry says the modified pigeons can fly long distances and could eventually be replaced or complemented by larger birds such as ravens, seagulls or even albatrosses for maritime operations. The firm has not disclosed how many birds were used or lost during testing but continues to present the programme as a tool for monitoring sensitive sites.

The technology arrives as Russia expands its portfolio of unconventional reconnaissance methods, including the longstanding practice of utilizing combat dolphins for maritime patrols, neutralizing underwater saboteurs, deploying limpet mines, or conducting reconnaissance missions.

Neiry, which describes itself as a tech company that "develops neurotechnology-based products for every aspect of life" has previously experimented with cow brains in an effort to enhance milk production (as you can see in the post below). Now, it appears the focus has shifted to pigeons.