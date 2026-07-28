This is probably the world's tastiest Bowser

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Probably the most famous chocolate artist on Instagram is Amaury Guichon, with just under 19 million followers, known for the Netflix series School of Chocolate, among other things. Now he's been at it again with one of his many magnificent chocolate creations, and this time he's reimagined the Mushroom Kingdom's most terrifying resident - Bowser.

In an Instagram post that leaves us equally craving something sweet and impressed, we get to see how delicious chocolate is carefully transformed into Mario's eternal antagonist. Check out this incredibly impressive work and the result below.