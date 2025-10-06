This is Pininfarina's first AI-designed supercar

HQ

Italian design house Pininfarina is, as we all know, behind some of the absolute most beautiful cars of all-time in terms of overall design. How about design classics such as the Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, 288 GTO, F40, 275 GTB, Fiat 124 Sport Spider, and Ferraro Enzo...

Now they have worked on the design of the upcoming start-up manufacturer Vittori's first car and have taken help from AI to create it. In addition to the AI ​​design, the car will house a 6.8 litre V12 with hybrid assistance that will produce 1,100 horsepower. This via Motor1.

Vittori:

"AI was instrumental in the early phases of design, allowing to quickly iterate through hundreds of potential directions. Pininfarina then took that foundation, refined the ideas, and transformed them into a fully realized, running show car. With nearly a century of experience, Pininfarina elevated the design turning vision into reality with timeless proportion and craftsmanship."