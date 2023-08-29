Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

This is Lara Croft in Call of Duty: Warzone 2

Check out the latest incarnation of this classic character.

It has been known for a while that a Lara Croft skin is coming to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 (and Modern Warfare 2). She will be added as an Operator on September 9 during Season 5 Reloaded, and now we have gotten a first glimpse of this new version of the heroine.

As you can see, she looks like something of a mix between Lara Croft from the latest trilogy of games (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider) and the original from the 90's adventures on the original PlayStation and Sega Saturn. If this is any indication of what she will look in her next game remains to be seen, but it's not too farfetched to believe this is what they might be going for.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2

