This is Lamborghinis new design language

HQ Lamborghini's car design has only become more angular and angular with more and more pointed details over the past ten years, and with the new flagship model Revuelto, it feels in many ways as if the Italian sports car maker has reached the end of the road with the current design language. This is also clear when they have now shown the Manifesto concept car, which is a design manifesto for future Lamborghinis, and offers a more minimalist touch. Lambo's design director Mitja Borkert said this about the new design: "We give adrenaline a shape."