Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

This is how you turn your toilet into a gaming PC

Yes, seriously.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

People on the internet are weird. And when you are weird, have too much time on your hands, and have real skills, magic can happen. And so it did.

YouTuber Basically Homeless decided, that it would be a great idea to turn a toilet into a gaming PC. Why on Earth would you do something like that, is another thing entirely. Finishing the project took several months, and some help from a company called Micro Center. But... in the end it was a success.

Now the world has a working toilet, that also acts as a gaming PC. Let that sink in.

This is how you turn your toilet into a gaming PC


Loading next content