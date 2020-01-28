Cookies

Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl

This is how you play Snack World on Nintendo Switch

We've got a couple of exclusive gameplay videos to share with you.

A few years ago, Level-5 chiefs believed in The Snack World. It was meant to be the next big thing, following in the footsteps of Yo-kai Watch. But the toy-to-life market collapsed and the game, the anime and the manga did not meet expectations. However, Nintendo Switch is console of second chances and the ARPG is reaching western audiences for the first time in that format.

Renamed Snack World: The Dungeon Crawl - Gold, the ultimate version of the game is coming to Europe and America on February 14. With the release looming, we got to play it for a few hours and you can check out our hands-on impressions here. First, though, a we've got a short walk through the Tutti Frutti Kingdom (a hub world filled with characters to talk to), and second, some footage of a side mission in Gorgonzola Ruins, one of the first areas you can travel to in the game. We even got the chance to capture a snack.

