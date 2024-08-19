This is how you get ready for your flight in Pokémon style

HQ

Anyone who has ever used an airplane to travel, remembers those boring safety instruction videos you just have to watch before the flight takes off. How cool it would be to make that video more appealing?

That's what Japanese ANA has done with their new safety instruction video. They have decided to do some co-operation with Pokémon. Previously this has meant adding Pokémon to planes themselves (both outside and inside), but now it's both humans and Pokémon alike getting ready to have a safe flight in a new video. Background music is also familiar to those who know their Pokémon.

This is not the first time pocket monsters are decorating airplanes, but this is the first time they are included in a safety instruction video.

Does this make you eager to fly with ANA? Leave your comments below.

Thanks, ANA