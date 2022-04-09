This is how you can beat Elden Ring without hitting anyone

HQ

From Software's Elden Ring was released in late February, and you can read our review about it right here. The game is once again rather difficult, but not everyone is happy with just beating the game. Oh no: they want to do it in style.

So how about beating the game without hitting anyone (directly)? This so-called pacifist run is quite a feat, but it can be done. YouTuber Iron Pineapple has done just that. In one 30-minute video he presents all the tricks he himself used while doing his pacifist run. This is once again a testament on how many ways you can play Elden Ring.

