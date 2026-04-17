This is how you block Shorts on iPhone and Android

HQ

Short video content has become very popular, but not everyone wants to use it. The problem is that you are greeted with Shorts as soon as you launch the YouTube app. As reported by Life Hacker, there is a way to block Shorts, but it requires a bit of thinking on the user's part.

Back in October, YouTube added an option to limit your Shorts watch time. But the lowest you could go with the timer was 15 minutes, so you could still watch Shorts when you launched the app. Now YouTube is adding a new "0 minutes" option for the Shorts time management feature. So you can't just toggle an option to disable Shorts entirely, but there is still a way to do it. Setting the time limit to "0 minutes" also removes Shorts from your main feed. You will still see a Shorts tab, and if you tap on a Short from a profile, you'll see an option to ignore the limit for the day.

And how do you block Shorts on your YouTube app on iPhone and Android? Open the YouTube app, go to your Profile tab, tap the Settings icon from the top toolbar, and choose the Time Management option. Then enable the Shorts feed limit feature, then choose "0 minutes" option.

YouTube is adding this feature slowly across the globe, so it might take a while for everyone to be able to use it.