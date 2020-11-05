This is how Xbox Series X enhanced games appear on the dashboard

You're watching Advertisements

Since you might end up having games from the original Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One on your Xbox Series S/X SSD next generation, it can be a little bit messy to spot which games are actually enhanced for their new consoles. Fortunately, Microsoft has thought of this and made it easy to spot them, and also added an option to sort the titles based on next-gen optimisation.

Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb shared images of this yesterday on Twitter, which reveals what it looks like. Check it out below.