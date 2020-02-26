This is how Xbox Series X compares to the current-gen systems

Earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed some rumours to be true - the Xbox Series X does indeed have 12 teraflops of computing power. The question at this point is how that stacks up against older Xbox systems. While we know that it offers roughly nine times the computing power of an original Xbox One, it's still hard to know if this is your typical generational leap, or a smaller or preferably bigger one.

Fortunately, the fairly known Xbox insider Klobrille on Twitter has offered a chart that includes all previous Xboxes and their computing power compared to the Xbox Series X. Klobrille also ads that the diagram doesn't show the whole story as there are several other technical advantages of Xbox Series X that aren't made clear by simply calculating teraflops:

"The actual difference will be even bigger, given RDNA 2 works much more efficiently compared to previous generation architectures."

To sum it up, it seems as though going from an Xbox One to the Xbox Series X will be a bigger step than going from Xbox 360 to Xbox One by quite some margin, making the leap more similar to that from the original Xbox to the Xbox 360.