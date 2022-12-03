Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

This is how Thing was created in Netflix's Wednesday

The technology is rather impressive indeed.

If you've seen Tim Burton's take on The Addams family in the Netflix series Wednesday, you have probably been impressed by the special effects used with the living hand called Thing. So how was this made? CGI?

It turns out the special FX team went a completely different route and it's actually the actor Victor Dorobantu who plays Thing using bluescreen tech and a very special glove. Netflix has revealed what it looks like on Twitter, take a look below.

