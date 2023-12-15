This is how the Visions of Mana story begins

HQ

Square Enix delivered one of the most beautiful trailers during The Game Awards last week with the announcement of Visions of Mana, a new title in the classic Mana series. The adventure seems to offer real-time battles, several different biomes to explore and plenty of enemies and monsters.

Besides the fact that the protagonist is called Val and has to travel to the Tree of Mana to rejuvenate the Mana flow - we really don't know a whole lot about the campaign. Clearly Square Enix has heard all the voices crying for more information, and has therefore shared the beginning of this new adventure in an X post. Here's what it says, and spoiler warnings is unnecessary as it's specifically about the start of the story:

"In Tianeea, the Fire Village, everyone is preparing to celebrate the coming of the Faerie and the naming of an "alm." Every four years, alms from around the world are chosen to travel to the Tree of Mana and rejuvenate the flow of mana power. A soul guard is also chosen to ensure the alms' safe pilgrimage. Val is one such guard.

On the day of the Faerie's arrival, Val brings his child- hood friend to the festival. As the sun falls beneath the skyline, all the spectators wait with bated breath, hoping to be chosen as an alm. The Faerie finally descends before Val's friend, appointing her the Alm of Fire.

The villagers bid them both farewell, praying for their success as they embark on the adventure of a lifetime."

Visions of Mana launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox Series S/X sometime next year.