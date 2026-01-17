This is how the Virtual Boy works

HQ

Even though we now consider everything Nintendo does to be a huge success following the popularity of the Switch and Switch 2, we only need to rewind to 2012 and the Wii U to be reminded that even Nintendo can fail sometimes.

That said, the Wii U was still a huge success compared to the Virtual Boy, a 32-bit device launched in 1995 alongside the Sega Saturn and the first PlayStation, among others. The Virtual Boy was something completely different, offering 3D graphics, but only in black and red. In addition, the device was clunky, not very portable, and lacked games.

To make a long story short, it was a flop. Virtual Boy was only launched in Japan and the US, and didn't even reach a million copies sold. However, Nintendo hasn't forgotten its odd console and has included it in the Smash Bros series as trophies, among other things, and next month it will make a comeback on Switch 2 as an accessory to enjoy Virtual Boy games on Switch Online in an authentic way.

If you want to know more about the platform and how it actually works, we recommend The Slow Mo Guys, who in a new video called The Fastest Game Console Ever Made check out the technology behind the device - and they are surprisingly impressed. Check out the tech-oriented clip below.