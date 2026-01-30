This is how the upcoming Skoda Epiq looks

HQ

Skoda has had big succes with their EV line-up consisting of the Enyaq and Elroq, and they are looking at launching an even cheaper alternative over the course of 2026 called the Epiq.

It's a new, smaller crossover, which has now been shown off by Skoda in a new series of camouflaged photographs. It'll be built on the MEB+ platform, which is also utilized to build several upcoming EV's from the VW family, like the ID. Polo and the Cupra Raval.

The base model will apparently launch with a 38.5kW battery, which should provide a base range of 315 kilometers, but a more expensive model will push this to 430 kilometers through a 51.7kW battery.

And the price? Estimates place it around €25.000, which would make it amongst the most affordable new crossover EV's on the market.