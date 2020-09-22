This is how the Share-button works on Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

If you've been playing PlayStation 4 or Switch this generation, you are probably used to instantly being able to grab screenshots with the press of a single button. For the Xbox gamers, this has been more of a hassle as you first have to press the Xbox-button, and then the Y-button. But in fast games, this probably means your intended motif has already changed and it's also a very lethal thing (for yourself) to do in hectic online battles.

Fortunately, help is on the way next generation, as the controller for Xbox Series S and X actually now has a Share button. And it has a couple of really convenient features as well for sharing the screenshots (or videos). Check this out in the new video below: