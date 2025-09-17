This is how the new graphics in Raceroom looks Swedish based simracing-developer KW Studios aim to really upgrade the Raceroom-graphics and here are the first three screenshots...

HQ The Swedish racing simulator Raceroom is a bit old today and just like Iracing they are constantly working uphill trying to modernize enough to make their game look relatively modern. KW Studios is also certainly not on the lazy side and has stepped on the mat for the rest of 2025 and especially 2026. Renault Laguna will be added to the already brilliant Super Tourer package and Hypercars will be rolled out in the form of three, which we reported on earlier today. KW Studios also announced tonight that they will upgrade the graphics in Raceroom quite significantly and judging by the first three pictures, they do not seem to be exaggerating. This sure looks nice.