This is how The Last of Us: Part I honours the original game

The Last of Us was released in 2013 on PlayStation 3. It was a big success, so we got The Last of Us Remastered on PlayStation 4 in 2014. Now it is time to remake the game on PlayStation 5, as The Last of Us: Part I is coming out on September 2nd, 2022.

We have already got a bunch of photos and trailers showing different sides of the game, but there is still room for one more.

Game director Matthew Gallant makes it clear right at the beginning of the video, that this is not a remaster, but really a remake. With new tools, it has been possible to make the game look better than what it was nine years ago. The enemy AI has also been improved.

