Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Last of Us: Part I

This is how The Last of Us: Part I honours the original game

A nine-year-old game is getting a remake, and it does look good. And the story is just as you remember it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Last of Us was released in 2013 on PlayStation 3. It was a big success, so we got The Last of Us Remastered on PlayStation 4 in 2014. Now it is time to remake the game on PlayStation 5, as The Last of Us: Part I is coming out on September 2nd, 2022.

We have already got a bunch of photos and trailers showing different sides of the game, but there is still room for one more.

Game director Matthew Gallant makes it clear right at the beginning of the video, that this is not a remaster, but really a remake. With new tools, it has been possible to make the game look better than what it was nine years ago. The enemy AI has also been improved.

But is it enough for you to buy the game again? Tell us in the comments.

HQ
The Last of Us: Part I

Related texts



Loading next content