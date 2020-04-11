This is how the DualSense might look in various colours

Sony this week unveiled the PlayStation 5's controller, and it's called DualSense (and you can read a bit more about it here). Naturally, given how many people are at home with nothing to do, it didn't take long for people to start making mockups of what future editions of the controller might look like, and there are plenty to see on Twitter (for example here, here & here), and Comic Book has gathered some of the designs as well. If you're interested, check 'em out.