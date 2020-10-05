This is how Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Minecraft characters work

You're watching Advertisements

Masahiro Sakurai, the game director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, provided more information on the 77th fighters of the Nintendo Brawler over the weekend, revealing that the next DLC characters will launch on October 14 via a content update. In about 40 minutes, the developer illustrates various movement and attack options, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of these Minecraft characters. Steve and Alex will each feature three alternate skins, with Zombie and the Enderman being the last two visual adaptations of this fighter.

The Minecraft characters differ from the previous game characters because their tools wear out over time. In order to craft new and better tools, we need materials that are extracted from the subsoil you are currently working on. Since the maps of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are all very different, you can develop different strategies on certain maps because of the terrain.

Crafting has been simplified as much as possible because in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate you are automatically building the best tool that you can craft with your current materials. However, you only have to return to your workbench with your full backpack, in order to manufacture or repair your items. In this game, you will be able to make weapons and tools from six resources and all of the different properties. A sword made of gold does less damage than an iron sword, but it makes you attack faster, for example.

Steve and Alex can also use their accumulated materials to construct blocks, creating temporary platforms, or imprisoning opponents. You'd better let Sakurai explain the more advanced techniques to you because Steve and Alex appear to be very technical fighters with a lot of in-depth techniques. From October 14 on you can play the characters if you bought the £26.99 Fighter's Pass #2 or opted for the single download.