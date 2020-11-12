This is how Remote Play from PS5 to PS4 works

You're watching Advertisements

Surprise! You can actually play your PS5 games on a PS4 via Remote Play. This app, used before to stream PS4 games to iOS and iPhone, is fully compatible with the new console, and even the DualShock tries its best to replace the DualSense.

With both consoles connected to the internet, you just need to introduce use the Remote Play app installed in the PS4, with the user and password details for the PlayStation ID logged into the PS5. Then, just launch the app and you will be prompted to the next-gen. The quality of streamed games is somehow lower, as you can see in our demo video.

We started playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 streamed in our PS4 and then changed to a real PS5. Take a look.