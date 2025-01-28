This is how opioid activity impacts anorexia and obesity

HQ

A new study from Turku PET Centre in Finland has uncovered how opioid neurotransmitter activity plays a role in both anorexia and obesity, revealing striking differences between the two. In patients with anorexia nervosa, the brain shows elevated opioid activity, which could influence appetite regulation and emotional challenges like anxiety and depression. Meanwhile, in obese individuals, the same system shows reduced activity. The study also highlighted that despite being severely underweight, the brain in anorexic patients still uses glucose at a normal rate, showing its resilience to protect vital functions. The study, funded by the Sigrid Jusélius Foundation and published in Molecular Psychiatry, offers hope for better understanding and treatment of these complex disorders.

Do you think this discovery could change the way we approach eating disorders?

Shutterstock

