This is how much the most famous streamers earned in 2019

Streaming has become a serious source of income for those talented and lucky enough to gain traction in the industry, as once again confirmed.

For a selected few, playing video games is a way to make some serious cash. Now Forbes has listed ten streaming and YouTube personalities who made bank in 2019. The numbers are, of course, approximate estimates, but they give you the idea.

The top-ten most popular personalities earned 121 million dollars, and they had over 270 million followers online. Usually, these people are nowadays called "influencers", which is a well-deserved name considering how many people are watching them play and talk.

1. Ninja (Tyler Blevins), Earnings: $17 million
2. PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg), Earnings: $15 million
3. Preston (Preston Arsement), Earnings: $14 million
4. Markiplier (Mark Fischbach), Earnings: $14 million
5. Shroud (Michael Grzesiek), Earnings: $12.5 million
6. DanTDM (Daniel Middleton), Earnings: $12 million
7. VanossGaming (Evan Fong), Earnings: $11.5 million
8. Jacksepticeye (Sean McLoughlin), Earnings: $11 million
9 TimTheTatman (Timothy Betar), Earnings: $8 million
10. Nickmercs (Nick Kolcheff), Earnings: $6 million

