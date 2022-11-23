Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Callisto Protocol

This is how much space you need for The Callisto Protocol

Update 1.01 is now live, and it revealed a few interesting things.

HQ

Striking Distance's The Callisto Protocol is a sort of a spiritual sequel to Dead Space, and we can start feeling scared in space on December 2nd, 2022. Update 1.01 is already online, and with patch notes we know a few interesting things.

Day 1 update for Playstation 4 is 26.9 GB, and thanks to Microsoft Store, we know that the overall file size for The Callisto Protocol is 46.28 GB. It is a pretty safe bet that the file sizes are similar in other platforms as well.

The Callisto Protocol is coming out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. You can read our latest preview about the game right here.

HQ
The Callisto Protocol

