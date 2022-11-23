This is how much space you need for The Callisto Protocol

HQ

Striking Distance's The Callisto Protocol is a sort of a spiritual sequel to Dead Space, and we can start feeling scared in space on December 2nd, 2022. Update 1.01 is already online, and with patch notes we know a few interesting things.

Day 1 update for Playstation 4 is 26.9 GB, and thanks to Microsoft Store, we know that the overall file size for The Callisto Protocol is 46.28 GB. It is a pretty safe bet that the file sizes are similar in other platforms as well.

The Callisto Protocol is coming out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. You can read our latest preview about the game right here.