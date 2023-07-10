This is how much Forrest Gump's Apple shares are worth today

HQ

In Robert Zemeckis' 1994 classic, the title character, Forrest Gump, played by Tom Hanks, was put in many historical and humorous situations. On the park bench, waiting for a bus, Gump told many anecdotes from his life, one of which was that he, along with Lieutenant Dan (Gary Sinise), bought shares in Apple. Or as Forrest put it: "He got me invested in some kind of fruit company."

Many of us have been losing sleep wondering how much this investment is worth today, and Bezinga has calculated that their three percent in Apple shares is worth just over $91 billion today, placing them at number 13 on the list of the world's richest people. Not too shabby!