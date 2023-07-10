Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Needless to say, Forrest would be a very wealthy man today.

In Robert Zemeckis' 1994 classic, the title character, Forrest Gump, played by Tom Hanks, was put in many historical and humorous situations. On the park bench, waiting for a bus, Gump told many anecdotes from his life, one of which was that he, along with Lieutenant Dan (Gary Sinise), bought shares in Apple. Or as Forrest put it: "He got me invested in some kind of fruit company."

Many of us have been losing sleep wondering how much this investment is worth today, and Bezinga has calculated that their three percent in Apple shares is worth just over $91 billion today, placing them at number 13 on the list of the world's richest people. Not too shabby!

This is how much Forrest Gump's Apple shares are worth today


