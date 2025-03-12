"This is how Maradona died": Prosecutor in the trial about the death of the football legend shows shocking image

HQ

The first day of the trial about Maradona's death has unveiled a shocking photograph, taken the day the football legend died on November 25, 2020. It was part of the opening statement from prosecutor Patricio Ferrari, who brought a never-before seen photograph, shouting "this is how Maradona died!". The image show Maradona lying on bed, his body completely swollen, instead of being taken to a hospital.

The image is so unpleasant that her daughter Giannina had to cover her face. The prosecutor continued, saying that "his children and the Argentinian people deserve justice". Dozens of protesters gathered in front of the court in San Isidro, in Buenos Aires, claiming "justice for Diego" and insulting the defendants, particularly the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, as reported by EFE.

Seven members of a medical team are charged with homicide, accused of negligence in the treatment they gave the former footballer, who was recovering from brain surgery on November 2, 2020, three weeks before the fatal heart attack.

After the surgery. Maradona was released from the hospital and was sent to a home, where a group of doctors and nurses treated him. Fernando Burlando, lawyer for daughters Dalma and Giannina Maradona, said that home confinement was a way to sentence him to death and he was victim of "an inhumane plan with effective results", and believes that if he has been treated in a hospital, even a poor one, he could have survived. He believes that there was intention to kill him, deceiving the family by denying him the medical treatment and without consent from Maradona himself.