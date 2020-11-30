This is how cross-gen saves work in Cyberpunk 2077

You're watching Advertisements

If you buy Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, and later buy their successors PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X, you will still be able to continue your adventure as it supports cross-gen save files. On the official Twitter account for the game, more information has been shared on how to do this.

Playstation 4 to Playstation 5:

1. Connect to your Playstation Plus account, and then upload your saves or

2. Transfer your save data via LAN cable or wireless connection (WiFi) or

3. Use a compatible storage device to copy and transfer your saves to the same PSN account on Playstation 5.

Xbox One to Xbox Series S/X:

Make sure you are connected to the internet and your saved data is automatically uploaded to the cloud.

As Cyberpunk 2077 supports Smart Delivery for Xbox, you can also go back to Xbox One (perhaps if you have more than one console) whenever you want to and continue your adventure. As long as you are connected to the internet, your files are automatically saved in the cloud.

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on December 10 for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia and Xbox One.