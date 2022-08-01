This is how amazing NBA 2K23 looks on next-gen

HQ

It's just over a month until the new NBA 2K23 debuts. And to warm up the mood in the stands, 2K has prepared a trailer with images taken directly from the game and captured on next-generation consoles, to get a first impression of what the title for basketball lovers will bring.

NBA 2K23 will introduce new improvements in the gameplay looking for "the most ultra-realistic experience" in a sports video game. Something that from the images we have seen, it certainly seems that they have advanced quite a bit. The attention to detail even reaches the shoes of Phoenix Suns' playerDevin Booker, who will be the cover of the standard edition of the game. As we already told you, the star of the Championship Edition will be the eternal and incomparable Michael Jordan. The entire WNBA will also be available and represented in a double cover with Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, so we will be able to enjoy both competitions in great detail. Likewise, the career mode (MyCareer) has been improved with a new open city to explore.

NBA 2K23 will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC and Nintendo Switch on September 9. You can check out the new trailer below.