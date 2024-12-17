This is how a Home Alone "trap" went wrong, and one of the actors was injured

HQ

As the holiday season brings a wave of Home Alone viewings, Macaulay Culkin is taking fans on a nostalgic journey with his tour, A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin. The actor hosts screenings of the classic film followed by a Q&A session. During a recent stop in Rosemont (Illinois) Culkin shared a behind-the-scenes story about his co-star Joe Pesci, revealing that Pesci accidentally bit his finger while rehearsing a scene where his character, Harry, threatens Culkin's Kevin McCallister.

As reported by The New York Times, Culkin recalled that Pesci, aiming to be menacing, took things too far and left him with a scar. However, the actor noted that Pesci was visibly shaken after realizing he had actually hurt him. Culkin also spoke fondly of his Home Alone mom, Catherine O'Hara, who continues to be a maternal figure in his life, even referring to her as "mom" when they meet.

Fans can catch more of Culkin's anecdotes and memories during his Nostalgic Night, where he reflects on the film's enduring legacy.

