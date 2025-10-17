This is every car confirmed for Assetto Corsa Rally The Early Access version of the upcoming hardcore rally sim will contain six cars.

We found out this morning (Sim Racing Expo 2025 has just started) that Kunos and new developers Supernova Games have been working for a long time on a rally simulator based on what is perhaps the best car physics in any racing game ever, from Assetto Corsa, and that it will be rolled out in Early Access on November 13th. In the early version, there will be four different tracks spread over two countries (Wales and France) and six cars. Now we know which cars those are. • Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA

• Citroen Xsara 2003

• Fiat 131 Abarth 1976

• Hyundai i20 Rall2 2021

• Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evoluzione 1992

• Peugeot 208 Rally4 2020