This is all you need to know about Hood: Outlaws & Legends

You're watching Advertisements

After showing us all the classes and the stages we are supposed to rob in the upcoming Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Sumo Digital has now decided to explain the gameplay further in a 4+ minute long video.

Here we get to take a closer look of the concept of teams competing to do heists versus AI guards, get suggestions on how to put your band of merry men together and how you can customise your characters. If you are only going to see one video about Hood: Outlaws & Legends - make sure it's this one as it basically tells you all you need to know as well as shows plenty of gameplay.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends launches on May 10 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.