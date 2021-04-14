Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hood: Outlaws & Legends

This is all you need to know about Hood: Outlaws & Legends

The game launches in early May.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

After showing us all the classes and the stages we are supposed to rob in the upcoming Hood: Outlaws & Legends, Sumo Digital has now decided to explain the gameplay further in a 4+ minute long video.

Here we get to take a closer look of the concept of teams competing to do heists versus AI guards, get suggestions on how to put your band of merry men together and how you can customise your characters. If you are only going to see one video about Hood: Outlaws & Legends - make sure it's this one as it basically tells you all you need to know as well as shows plenty of gameplay.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends launches on May 10 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy