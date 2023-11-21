This indie co-op game is outselling Call of Duty, Football Manager 2024 on Steam right now

HQ

Every now and then, we'll see a random indie game take over Steam by storm. Lethal Company is still in early access, but it's clear the game is already a big hit with a lot of people. Right now, it's sitting at no.2 on Steam's Top Sellers chart, just behind the Steam Deck.

That puts it ahead of Football Manager 2024, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, and other top contenders. So, what makes this game so appealing? Well, there's a multitude of factors. One, it's cheap, only costing £8.50 or around 10 euros on the Steam store right now. Also, it combines co-op gameplay with some great horror mechanics.

You and your friends are tasked with delving deep into abandoned moons in order to collect resources for your corporate overlords. There are also horrifying alien creatures on these moons, which can wipe you out instantly if you're not careful. You've probably seen clips online of players turning around and seeing their friend go silent as an unimaginable horror snaps them in two. The proximity chat only serves to add another layer of terror/comedy depending on how you look at it.

Have you tried out Lethal Company yet?