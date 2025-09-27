This iconic frigate patrolling the waters off Copenhagen and Amager on Friday night sends a clear message to Russia... And here's why

HQ

Denmark has been in high alert for the past few days due to the recent drone incidents. Yesterday, for example, in the dead of night, the Danish frigate Esbern Snare sailed in circles off Copenhagen and Amager for hours, drawing attention both online and in media.

The patrol comes just days after the drone incident at Copenhagen Airport on Monday. According to Berlingske defence journalist Andreas Lindqvist, the maneuver should be seen as a deliberate signal to Russia. "It is a signal to Russia that Denmark is ready."

Esbern Snare // Shutterstock

Esbern Snare, described as a "powerful warship," has previously been deployed against pirates off the east coast of Africa. The frigate's route shows it sailing in circles around Copenhagen from Thursday at 8:30 PM until Friday morning at approximately 5:30 AM.

"When the Chief of Defence commands a frigate, it is, of course, to show military power with one of the Defence Forces' most formidable weapons. It shows both the adversary and the citizens that Denmark takes the situation very seriously," Lindqvist adds here.