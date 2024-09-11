This house is a Disney adult's dream home

HQ

To stop the Disney adults in your life telling you to watch Snow White or Frozen for the 58th time, you might want to show them this house that's up for sale in the Welsh town of Rhyl. From the outside, this house looks like any other.

But, from the inside, as shown by the BBC, the house is filled with murals dedicated to Disney animation and its works. From the mirror in Snow White to Jafar from Aladdin, these walls can't talk, but they can sing by the looks of them.

Even the kitchen cupboards have been given a Disney touch, and the staircase has the London skyline painted on so you can pretend you're not in Rhyl for the time being.

Would you live in a Disney house?

This is an ad: