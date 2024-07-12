This hotel in Scotland is looking for a 'banter merchant'

HQ

Edinburgh Fringe is one of the biggest festivals in the UK. Over the course of a month, countless people flock to the Scottish capital to see the best and newest faces in comedy, as well as plenty of other acts that are there to show their stuff.

Getting a hotel can be nearly impossible, even for those wanting to showcase their talents. Luckily, there's the opportunity to stay in Glasgow, which isn't too far away, as the Marriott Glasgow's banter merchant.

Sky News reports the hotel is looking for someone to leave its guests in stitches as a breakfast roaster. The successful applicant will be the "toast of the hotel, transforming ordinary mornings into laugh-a-minute experiences and setting the perfect tone for the day ahead."

"Are you a laugh-a-minute lady? A witty wise guy? A rib-tickling rebel? A banter merchant? A comedian, in other words? Then your dream role may be just a scroll away," reads the job ad. "You'll bring thigh-slappers, side-splitters, zingers, oneliners, and tableside crowd-work to our wonderful guests during breakfast twice a week for the duration of your run."

