This hidden McDonald's museum is going viral

Say what you will about the quality of the food, but McDonald's is a historic brand. The largest fast-food company around certainly has plenty of stories from its past, and as many of them as possible have been rammed into a museum in San Bernadino, California.

The location of this hidden museum was found by TikToker Norberto Briceno, who often discovers strange and unknown tourist attractions. The site is the same location as the first McDonald's restaurant, which has been hollowed out and stuffed with all things relating to the company's past.

You can see statues of various mascots, bits of trivia, and more. It is worth noting this isn't an official museum, and instead acts as a giant collection of memorabilia.

