This game behind Balatro's inspiration is coming to consoles

The wildly popular indie game Balatro, known for its unique gameplay, was inspired by the 2023 arcade roguelike Luck Be a Landlord, which challenges players to use a slot machine to pay increasingly high rent. Originally available on PC, Android, and iOS, Luck Be a Landlord will be making its way to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on February 6th. The game allows players to add symbols to the slot machine in order to boost their earnings, offering a complex strategy behind its seemingly simple gameplay. While it may appear basic, the game has been widely praised for its depth and variety of symbol combinations. Interestingly, there are no microtransactions, and it doesn't allow players to gamble real money, making it a purely strategic experience.

Are you excited to try Luck Be a Landlord on your console?