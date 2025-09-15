This Finnish man was the most lethal sniper of the Winter War, taking down over 500 Soviets... Now, his story is a bestseller From farmer to feared marksman, Simo Häyhä's legend returns through literature.

HQ Simo Häyhä, remembered as the "White Death," has resurfaced in the cultural spotlight thanks to a new novel that has become a literary sensation in Europe. Once a shepherd from the Finnish countryside, Häyhä's unmatched precision in the Winter War turned him into a figure both feared and revered, credited with hundreds of confirmed kills against Soviet troops. Badly wounded in combat and left with scars that never healed, he later returned to a quiet life far from the battlefield. Today, French author Olivier Norek revives his story in The Winter Warriors, a book that blends historical accuracy with vivid storytelling and has already secured a place on bestseller lists, with a film adaptation now in development. Simo Häyhä, with his jaw disfigured from an injury inflicted by an enemy shell // Shutterstock