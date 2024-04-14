This fan made Batman Beyond concept makes us want a full movie

HQ

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Spider-Verse producers approached DC and Warner Bros. about wanting to make a Batman Beyond project. While this was shot down by the production giant, the concept art did make us very excited about what could have been. It has also seemingly inspired some folk to create a short snippet of what an animated Batman Beyond film could look like.

YouTube creator Vehgeto has shared a short snippet of footage of what a new Batman Beyond animated work could resemble, and like the concept art we saw before, it makes us very hopeful that we'll see something realised in full in the future. You can see the video below for a teaser of a Batman adventure set in a dark, neon future.

Does this make you want a Batman Beyond film even more?