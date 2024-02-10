English
Fallout: New Vegas

This Fallout: New Vegas mod puts the power back in power armour

Finally we can take the desert by storm as a hulking metal beast.

While a lot of Fallout players prefer the 3D games, something that they haven't got quite right since the 2D era is the absolute terror you should feel when you're pitted against a suit of Power Armour, and the sense of overwhelming strength you get when you're behind one.

The Titans of the New West mod has just revealed the trailer for its latest update, and it's safe to say you'll feel less like you're wearing a cardboard cosplay, and more like a Space Marine shipped straight to Fallout with this mod.

This mod goes beyond just changing the numbers to make the armour more powerful, though, as it also adds in new animations to really sell how powerful the suit is. If you're looking to download the mod, you can check it out here.

Fallout: New Vegas

